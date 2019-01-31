James Vaughan: Wigan Athletic striker joins League One club Portsmouth on loan

James Vaughan helped Wigan win promotion from League One last season after joining them in January 2018 from Sunderland

Portsmouth have signed striker James Vaughan on loan from Championship club Wigan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has scored three goals in 20 games for Wigan this season.

League One promotion hopefuls Pompey become Vaughan's 11th club since he made his first-team debut in the Premier League with Everton in 2005.

"James is an experienced centre-forward and has been excellent for clubs for a number of years," said Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.