Kyle Bennett: Swindon Town sign Bristol Rovers midfielder on loan

From the section

Kyle Bennett has made 26 appearances for Bristol Rovers this season

Bristol Rovers midfielder Kyle Bennett has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has scored four goals in 43 games for Rovers since arriving as a transfer deadline day signing from Portsmouth in 2018.

A Swindon statement said he will bring "a wealth of experience" to the County Ground.

Bennett, a former youth player with Wolves, has also previously played for Doncaster, Bury, Crawley and Bradford.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.