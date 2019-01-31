Jordan Rossiter: Former Liverpool youngster joins Bury on loan from Rangers

Jordan Rossiter has returned to England from Rangers in order to play first-team football

Bury have signed former Liverpool youngster Jordan Rossiter from Rangers on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder made five first-team appearances for Liverpool before leaving Anfield for Glasgow in the summer of 2016.

He has had just 10 league outings for Rangers since then, with four of them this season.

"He's an exciting player that you would probably say is above our level," Bury boss Ryan Lowe told the club's website.

"He had the guts and determination to come and play for a League Two team."

