Jake Hesketh: Southampton midfielder joins MK Dons on loan

Jake Hesketh scored the goal that won Burton Albion a place in this season's League Cup semi-finals

Southampton midfielder Jake Hesketh has signed for promotion-chasing League Two side MK Dons on loan until the end of the season.

Hesketh, 22, has made four appearances for the Saints since making his debut as a second-half sub against Manchester United in December 2014.

He spent the first half of the season at Burton Albion in League One.

Hesketh scored the winner against both Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough for the beaten Carabao Cup semi-finalists.

MK are sixth in League two, three points off an automatic promotion place.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.