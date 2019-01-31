Barry Fry: Peterborough director of football fined and suspended for betting

Barry Fry previously managed Peterborough between 1996 and 2005

Peterborough United's director of football Barry Fry has been suspended from football until 1 March after accepting a Football Association charge of breaching betting rules last season.

The 73-year-old was also fined £35,000 after Wednesday's independent hearing.

The League One club say Fry bet on a Posh player to finish as the division's top scorer and for Posh to be promoted.

He was given a four-month ban from 1 February, but with three months of those suspended for a two-year period.

In August 2014, the FA made it illegal for anyone involved in football - from players and managers, to the match officials and club staff - from betting on all matches.

Fry is a former manager of English Football League clubs including Birmingham City, Southend United and Peterborough, who are sixth in the third-tier table.