Macclesfield Town: Shamir Mullings joins Silkmen on deal until end of season

Shamir Mullings previously spent time on loan at Macclesfield in late 2017

Macclesfield Town have completed the signing of striker Shamir Mullings on a deal until the end of the season.

Mullings, 25, was most recently with National League Maidstone United before being released earlier this month.

He was previously part of the Forest Green Rovers side promoted from the National League in 2017.

It will be Mullings' second spell with the Silkmen having had an injury-disrupted time on loan at Moss Rose from Forest Green in late 2017.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.