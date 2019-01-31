Watford: Ben Wilmot joins Udinese and Jerome Sinclair moves to Oxford on loan deals

Ben Wilmot came on as a substitute during Watford's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday

Watford defender Ben Wilmot has joined Serie A side Udinese on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has made six first-team appearances for the Hornets this term, including as a substitute in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

The England Under-20 international signed for Watford last summer from Stevenage.

Earlier, Watford striker Jerome Sinclair joined Oxford United on loan until the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old became the youngest player to play for Liverpool in September 2012, when he debuted just six days after his 16th birthday.

But his chances have been limited since joining Watford in July 2016.

"I'm happy to be here, I feel like it's a big opportunity for me to get games under my belt which is much needed," Sinclair told BBC Radio Oxford.

