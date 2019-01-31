Charlie Goode: Northampton sign Scunthorpe defender on loan
- From the section Northampton
Defender Charlie Goode has joined Northampton on loan from Scunthorpe for the rest of the season.
The 23-year-old has played 85 times for Scunthorpe with 25 of his appearances coming this season.
"Charlie has a lot of EFL experience. He is a right-footed central defender and I think he will come in and improve us," Cobblers boss Keith Curle said.
"We are pleased to have secured his signature when there were a number of clubs interested in taking him."
