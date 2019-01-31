Gillingham: Ricky Holmes, Graham Burke, Tahvon Campbell and Leonardo da Silva Lopes sign

Graham Burke has scored two goals in 15 appearances for Preston

Gillingham have signed Sheffield United winger Ricky Holmes, Preston forward Graham Burke, Forest Green striker Tahvon Campbell and Wigan midfielder Leonardo da Silva Lopes, all on loan.

The quartet have all joined the League One club until the end of the season.

Holmes, 31, played 19 games on loan at Oxford earlier this term, while Burke, 25, scored twice for Preston this term.

Former West Brom man Campbell, 22, joined Forest Green last summer, which was when Wigan signed Lopes, 20.

Republic of Ireland international Burke, Campbell and Lopes could make their debuts against Coventry on Saturday, but Holmes is not yet fully fit following a back injury.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.