Jacob Butterfield: Bradford City sign Derby midfielder on loan

Jacob Butterfield has not made a competitive appearance for Derby County since May 2017

Bradford City have signed Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old former Barnsley, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield man has not played for the Rams this season.

He could make his debut for the struggling League One side in Saturday's trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

"I am delighted to be here, joining my hometown club. I am looking forward to the challenges ahead," Butterfield told the club website.

