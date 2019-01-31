Celtic captain Scott Brown signs new deal after rejecting Western Melbourne offer

Scott Brown had been linked with clubs in Australia, United States and United Arab Emirates

Celtic captain Scott Brown has signed a new two-year contract extension with the Scottish champions after rejecting a move to Western Melbourne.

The 33-year-old former Scotland midfielder's new deal will tie him to Celtic until 2021.

Brown told Celtic's website he would be targeting "more success" with the club.

"Celtic has been such an important part of my life for a long time now since I joined the club back in 2007 and this really is home for me," Brown said.

Since joining Celtic from Hibernian, Brown has gone on to make 506 appearances, scoring 37 goals, and helped the Glasgow club win eight league titles, five League Cups and four Scottish Cups.

Having earned 55 caps, Brown retired from Scotland duty in February in order to concentrate on remaining fit to preserve his club career.

However, with his Celtic contract expiring this summer and with increased competition for a place in central midfield, manager Brendan Rodgers had given Brown time to consider his future.

Western Melbourne this week admitted defeat in their attempts to persuade Brown to join their squad for their inaugural A-League campaign.

Major League Soccer clubs Kansas City and Minnesota United had earlier expressed an interest, while the midfielder was also linked with Al-Wasl in the United Arab Emirates.