Liverpool's Liam Millar joins Kilmarnock on loan after signing new Anfield deal

Liam Millar was top scorer with Liverpool Under-19s last season

Canada forward Liam Millar has joined Kilmarnock on loan after the 19-year-old signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

Millar has yet to break into the Anfield side's first team but has four caps for his country.

He becomes Kilmarnock's third signing of January after fellow forward Conor McAleny on loan from Fleetwood Town and defender Alex Bruce from Wigan.

The Rugby Park side lost two on-loan forwards during January.

Greg Stewart returned to Birmingham City before moving to Aberdeen, while Bright Enobakhare is back at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Toronto-born forward Millar moved to Britain to join Fulham's youth set-up but switched to Liverpool in 2016.

He worked there under present Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and was the Reds academy's top scorer with 19 goals last season.