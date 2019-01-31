James Bree: Ipswich sign Aston Villa defender on loan

James Bree last started for Aston Villa on 12 January in a 3-0 defeat at Wigan.

Ipswich Town have signed defender James Bree on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old full-back could make his debut for Paul Lambert's side in Saturday's Championship home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Bree signed for Villa from Barnsley in January 2017 but has made just 15 league starts for the Midlands club.

He had previously helped Barnsley win promotion from League One having graduated from the Oakwell academy.

Bree is Lambert's seventh signing of the transfer window as his bottom-placed side try to close a seven-point gap to safety.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.