Emile Smith-Rowe: Arsenal midfielder joins Germany's Red Bull Leipzig on loan

Emile Smith-Rowe has scored three senior goals for Arsenal - two in the Europa League and one in the Carabao Cup

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe has joined German side Red Bull Leipzig on loan until the end of the season.

Smith-Rowe, 18, was part of the England squad that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and has made six senior appearances for Arsenal in 2018-19.

"Emile is a promising young player," said Gunners boss Unai Emery, who gave Smith-Rowe his debut in September.

"This move will get him valuable competitive action which is important as he continues his development."

Smith-Rowe scored his first senior goal in the 3-0 Europa League win over Azerbaijan side Qarabag in October and also found the net in November's 3-0 victory over Ukraine's Vorskla Poltava.

Red Bull Leipzig, who came sixth in the Bundesliga in 2017-18, are fourth in 2018-19.

The teenager joins a number of young English players to move to the German top flight.

Eighteen-year-old forward Jadon Sancho, who has since been called up by the England senior team, joined Borussia Dortmund in 2017, while in another transfer deadline day deal, defender Reece Oxford, 20, moved on loan from West Ham to Augsburg.

Defender Chima Sean Okoroji, 21, plays for Freiburg, Arsenal forward Reece Nelson, 19, is on loan at Hoffenheim while Bayern Munich were unsuccessful in a £35m for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18.