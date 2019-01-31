Hamilton Academical: Strikers David McMillan & George Oakley sign

George Oakley had been with Inverness Caledonian Thistle since July 2017

Hamilton Academical have signed "proven goalscorer" David McMillan and fellow striker George Oakley to bolster their Scottish Premiership survival bid.

McMillan, 30, arrives at 10th-placed Hamilton on loan from St Johnstone until the end of the season.

And Oakley, 23, joins from Inverness Caledonian Thistle for an undisclosed fee, reuniting with new Hamilton boss Brian Rice, once a coach at Inverness.

The Englishman's deal runs until the end of next season.

He had been with second-tier Inverness since July 2017, scoring 14 goals for John Robertson's side.

Irishman McMillan signed for St Johnstone in December 2017 after a prolific spell with Dundalk in the League of Ireland, and has scored five goals in 23 games for the Perth side.

"We're delighted to add another striker to the squad - it's an area we've been looking to strengthen," said director of football Allan McGonigal.

"David arrives with a proven goal-scoring pedigree and we're hoping he can continue that here at Hamilton Accies."

Accies are a point clear of second-bottom Dundee, whom they host on Saturday, and a further point above bottom side St Mirren.