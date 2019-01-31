George Miller: Barnsley sign Middlesbrough forward who continues Bradford loan

George Miller will join Barnsley next season at the end of his loan spell with Bradford City

Barnsley have signed forward George Miller from Middlesbrough but he will remain on loan at Bradford City until the end of the season.

Versatile player Miller, 21, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Tykes for an undisclosed fee.

He has scored six goals in 34 appearances for fellow League One club Bradford having joined on a season-long loan in July 2018.

"It's an exciting move and one I'm really pleased with," Miller said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.