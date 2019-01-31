Cheltenham Town: Rakish Bingham joins Robins after Hamilton release

From the section

Rakish Bingham's last appearance for Hamilton came on 29 December

Cheltenham Town have signed forward Rakish Bingham on a contract until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is a free agent having departed Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical on Wednesday.

He scored three times in 23 appearances in all competitions for the Accies this season, having originally moved to Scotland in August 2016.

Bingham started his career at Wigan and has previous League Two experience with Mansfield Town and Hartlepool United.

