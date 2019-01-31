Josh Parker: Charlton Athletic sign Gillingham striker on six-month deal

From the section

Josh Parker began his career as a trainee at QPR

Striker Josh Parker has left Gillingham and signed a six-month deal with Charlton Athletic.

The 28-year-old Antigua and Barbuda international becomes Charlton's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

Manager Lee Bowyer said: "He's scored goals in this division. It was important to bring someone in who actually knows the league.

"He's physical, a good strong lad. He's got that pace to be a threat in-behind and hurt teams on the break."

