Callum Connolly: Everton youngster leaves Wigan to join Bolton on loan

Callum Connolly made his only Premier League appearance for Everton against Southampton in April 2016

Bolton Wanderers have signed Callum Connolly on loan from Everton after they recalled him from Wigan Athletic.

Connolly, 21, has played 19 times in all competitions for the Latics this season.

But he has been called back by the Toffees and sent to Bolton for the second half of the season.

Connolly, who can play in defence or midfield, is a product of the Toffees' academy and has had loan spells with Barnsley, Wigan and Ipswich.

He has represented England at every youth level from under-17s to under-21s.

