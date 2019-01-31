Coppa Italia: Inter Milan 1-1 Lazio (3-4 on penalties) in quarter-final
-
- From the section European Football
Lazio beat Inter Milan in a penalty shootout to set up a two-legged Coppa Italia semi-final with AC Milan.
Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha saved spot-kicks from Inter's Lautaro Martinez and Radja Nainggolan before ex-Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva scored the winning penalty in a 4-3 victory.
It had finished 1-1 after extra-time after Ciro Immobile linked up with Felipe Caicedo to put Lazio ahead.
But Mauro Icardi's 125th-minute penalty for Inter took the game to a shootout.
Lazio's Riza Durmisi had his effort saved by Samir Handanovic, but Immobile, Marco Parolo, Franceso Acerbi and Lucas all scored to take Lazio into the final four.
In the other semi-final, Fiorentina take on Atalanta, who beat holders Juventus 3-0 on Wednesday.
The semi-finals are played over two legs - on 27 February and 24 April - with the final taking place at Lazio's home ground, Stadio Olimpico, in Rome on 15 May.
Handanovic had twice denied Immobile and also stopped a shot from Caicedo in normal time, with Antonio Candreva missing Inter's best opportunity when he shot over from six yards.
In a frantic extra-time period, Immobile put his side ahead, before Inter thought they had Kwadwo Asamoah sent off for fouling Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but the decision was downgraded to a yellow card after a video review.
Then, with the last kick of extra time, Icardi's penalty, awarded after Milinkovic-Savic's foul on Danilo D'Ambrosio, took the game to a shootout, with Lazio's Stefan Radu dismissed for arguing that decision.
Cedric Soares made his Inter debut following his loan move from Southampton on Saturday and scored one of his side's penalties, but it was to be a losing debut for the defender.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 23Miranda
- 37Skriniar
- 18AsamoahBooked at 116mins
- 5GagliardiniBooked at 44minsSubstituted forVecinoat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 77BrozovicBooked at 110mins
- 16PolitanoSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 105'minutes
- 15João MárioSubstituted forMartínezat 81'minutes
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forNainggolanat 105'minutes
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 8Vecino
- 10Martínez
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Nainggolan
- 20Valero
- 21Cédric Soares
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 44Perisic
- 46Berni
- 74Salcedo Mora
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 13Fortuna dos SantosBooked at 68minsSubstituted forJacinto Quissangaat 70'minutes
- 33Acerbi
- 26RaduBooked at 120mins
- 77MarusicBooked at 86mins
- 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 87mins
- 6LeivaBooked at 96mins
- 19LulicSubstituted forDurmisiat 80'minutes
- 11CorreaSubstituted forCaicedoat 88'minutes
- 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forParoloat 101'minutes
- 17ImmobileBooked at 110mins
Substitutes
- 7Berisha
- 14Durmisi
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 16Parolo
- 20Caicedo
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 25Badelj
- 28Kalaj
- 30Lomba Neto
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away10
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away21