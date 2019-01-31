Glen Kamara completes Rangers move from Dundee after clubs agree fee

Glen Kamara's move from Dundee to Rangers will go ahead now, rather than in the summer as originally planned

Glen Kamara has joined Rangers after they agreed a fee with Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee to complete the midfielder's signing early.

The Finland midfielder had signed a pre-contract agreement earlier this month to join Rangers in June.

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre has not fielded the player since 29 December and told BBC Scotland a January move was "best for all parties".

The 23-year-old has now signed for Rangers on a four-and-a-half year deal.

He said on Twitter he "can't wait to get started" at "a club with so much history but thanked Dundee for his time with the Dens Park outfit.

As he has not represented Dundee in 2019, Kamara is also available to play for his new club in the Scottish Cup, with Steven Gerrard's men travelling to Kilmarnock in the last 16 on Saturday, 9 February.

Kamara joined Dundee from Arsenal in the summer of 2017 and has made 19 appearances this season for the Scottish Premiership's second-bottom side.