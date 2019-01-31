Hibernian terminate Jamie Maclaren loan deal as striker wants move 'closer to home'

Jamie Maclaren was in his second spell with Hibs on loan

Hibernian have terminated Jamie Maclaren's loan spell from Darmstadt 98 saying the Australian striker has "a desire to move closer to home".

The 25-year-old scored eight goals in 15 appearances last season on loan to the Edinburgh side.

But he has only found the net once in 13 games this season, more than half of which were from the bench.

And he has not featured since December after being part of Australia's squad for the Asia Cup.

Maclaren has been linked with a move to A-League side Melbourne City from his parent club, who are currently in Germany's second tier.