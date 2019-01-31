Ben Liddle: Forest Green Rovers sign Middlesbrough midfielder on loan
Forest Green Rovers have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Ben Liddle on loan for the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old has predominantly featured for Boro's under-21 side, making three appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy earlier this season.
His father Craig - who is Boro's academy manager - made 25 appearances for the Championship club as a player.
The Gloucestershire club are fourth in League Two, two points off the automatic promotion places.
