Celtic sign Jeremy Toljan from Borussia Dortmund on loan

Jeremy Toljan has only made one first-team outing this season

Borussia Dortmund right-back Jeremy Toljan has signed for Celtic on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, a former Germany Under-21 international, joined the Budesliga leaders from Hoffenheim in 2017 and made 17 appearances last term.

But he has only played once this campaign and told Celtic's website that it is "an exciting move for me" to join a club with a "great reputation".

Toljan is under contract with his parent club until summer 2022.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been looking for cover at right-back with Sweden's Mikael Lustig out of contract this summer.

As Toljan arrives at Celtic Park, left-back Calvin Miller has joined Championship promotion hopefuls Ayr United on loan.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan to Premiership side Dundee, making 16 appearances.