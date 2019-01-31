Beni Baningime: Wigan sign Everton midfielder until the end of the season
Everton have loaned midfielder Beni Baningime to Wigan Athletic for the remainder of the season.
The DR Congo-born player, 20, has played 12 first-team games for the Toffees having progressed through the academy ranks at Goodison Park.
Championship strugglers Wigan already have Baningime's brother Divin in their development squad.
"Beni is a bright, energetic midfielder who was playing in the Premier League last season," boss Paul Cook said.
