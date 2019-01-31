Alex Bradley: Burton Albion sign West Bromwich Albion midfielder on loan
-
- From the section Burton Albion
Burton Albion have signed West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Bradley on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old Finland youth international has been on loan at non-league outfit Havant & Waterlooville this term, scoring two in nine games.
Brewers boss Nigel Clough told the club website: "He's a young player who we want to have a look at.
"He had a couple of days on trial with us and did well in training so it's a chance for us to see what he's like."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.