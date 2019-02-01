Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Timothy Castagne, who scored as Atalanta beat Juventus 3-0 in the Coppa Italia quarter-final on Wednesday, has hinted he would be interested in a summer move to Celtic. (Sun)

Hibernian dramatically withdrew a six-month offer to Efe Ambrose that would have seen the Nigerian defender return to Easter Road. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen were interested in signing former Hibernian midfielder Brandon Barker, but shelved their interest after Gary Mackay-Steven said he wouldn't be leaving the club for New York in the January transfer window. (Daily Star - print edition)

The Dons were also keen to take former winger Jonny Hayes back to Pittodrie, but Celtic refused to let him leave. (Daily Star - print edition)

Stoke City and Middlesbrough both made offers for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna during the transfer window, but did not reach the Dons' asking price. (Daily Mail - print edition)

And Lewis Morgan knocked back the chance to move to Pittodrie because he wants to win the title with English League One side Sunderland. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has told the Scottish FA to "do their own jobs", feeling they have passed on responsibility for certain decisions to former referees and managers. (National)

And Clarke says the SFA do not like to admit when they are wrong. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Republic of Ireland coach Mick McCarthy has earmarked Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle for an international call-up. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Andy Halliday says Rangers have no excuses not to lift silverware this season now that Alfredo Morelos has stayed at the club. (National)

And the midfielder believes it will be a "failure of a season" if the Ibrox men do not win either the league or Scottish Cup. (Daily Record)

New Hamilton manager Brian Rice will use Brian Clough as inspiration to help the Accies stay in the top flight. (Sun)