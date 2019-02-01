Joe Ledley: Wales midfielder leaves Derby County to 'continue' his career

Joe Ledley played for Crystal Palace, Celtic and Cardiff City before joining Derby County in September 2017

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley says he had to leave Derby County as he could not 'sit and watch football'.

The 32-year-old had his his contract cancelled on transfer deadline day.

Ledley, who helped Wales make the semi-finals of Euro 2016, played just four times after Frank Lampard took over as Derby manager in the summer.

"I have never been the kind of person who can sit and watch football and not be playing play week in, week out," Ledley stated on Twitter.

"I made the decision to terminate my contract with the club prior to the transfer window closing to give myself the opportunity to move on somewhere in the world of football and continue my career," added Ledley, who has won 77 caps for Wales since making his debut in 2005.