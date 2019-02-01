Anthony Martial: Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says forward needs more 'scruffy' goals

Anthony Martial has been at Manchester United since 2015

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Anthony Martial is capable of scoring 20 times a season - but he needs more "scruffy" goals.

Martial, 23, signed a new contract until 2024 on Thursday, despite his agent saying in the summer that the France forward wanted to leave.

Martial's best return so far was 17 in 2015-16, his first season at United.

"When he gets chances he's a fantastic finisher, so he needs to get more chances," said Solskjaer.

Martial has scored eight Premier League goals this term and it was known Jose Mourinho, who was sacked as United manager in December, was happy to sanction his departure.

"He has the capability [to reach 20 goals]," said former United striker Solskjaer.

"You have to read and sniff wherever there is going to be a chance. Maybe some scruffy goals as well at times. We have players like him and Marcus Rashford, they score worldy goals.

"But then five or six extra goals - that I used to do by getting tap-ins by making the runs that I used to do.

"I'd like him to make a couple more runs in behind, but I've not seen many players with the quick feet and skills in the last third that he has.

"We are going to build his career and hopefully he will grab the chance with both feet."

Martial joined the club in 2015 from Monaco for £36m, which at the time made the Frenchman, then 19, the world's most expensive teenage footballer.

Solskjaer said that offering the new deal was "confirmation we are happy with him".

"He's got fantastic potential," added the Norwegian. "He's had some ups and downs at the club - he's been top scorer, he's been developing.

"As a young lad moving abroad it's not easy, but now he knows he's going to stay here for the coming future and we believe in him. I certainly believe in him."