Molla Wague: Nottingham Forest sign Udinese centre-half

Molla Wague suffered a season-ending injury at Leicester but played seven games for Watford

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of centre-half Molla Wague from Italian side Udinese in a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Mali international had loan spells with Leicester City and Watford in the last two seasons, but only only played eight games.

Wague joined Udinese from Caen in 2014 and made a total of 41 appearances.

He has only played three times this season, his last Serie A match against Empoli in November.

