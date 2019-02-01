West Bromwich Albion: Wes Hoolahan and Tyrone Mears to stay until end of season

Wes Hoolahan (left) and Tyrone Mears were both free agents when they arrived at The Hawthorns a month into the season

West Bromwich Albion's Wes Hoolahan and Tyrone Mears have extended their contracts with the Championship club until the end of the season.

Defender Mears, 35, has made only four league starts and Hoolahan, 36, is yet to start in the Championship.

But head coach Darren Moore was determined to keep them part of the squad for the Baggies' promotion push.

"It's a win-win for all. Both have been an absolute credit to themselves and played a big part," said Moore.

"Not just out on the pitch but in the dressing room and in training, they have bought into the culture of unity we have been developing and have been a great influence around the squad."

Former Preston, Burnley and Bolton player Mears, who appeared alongside Moore in the Premier League at Derby, had spent the previous three years in Major League Soccer with Seattle Sounders, Atlanta United and Minnesota United before arriving in late August on a rolling contract until January.

The Baggies signed free agent Hoolahan, who left fellow Championship side Norwich City in the summer, with an option to extend the midfielder's contract and have now taken it up.

Both Mears and Hoolahan played in last Saturday's 0-0 FA Cup fourth-round draw at Brighton.

West Brom, who are fourth in the Championship, made three loan signings on deadline day - wingers Jefferson Montero and Jacob Murphy and midfielder Stefan Johansen.