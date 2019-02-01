Emiliano Sala: Cardiff City 'must move mountains' after disappearance - Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock thanks the fans after their 2-1 loss to Arsenal on Tuesday

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock says the club "must move mountains" to recover from the disappearance of Emiliano Sala.

The Argentine striker, who is Cardiff's record signing, has been missing since the plane he was travelling in vanished over Guernsey on 21 January.

Warnock says he was unable to bring in another forward because potential transfer targets did not want to join the club in the circumstances.

"Once we get this weekend out the way we can move on," said Warnock.

"We have to regroup."

The Bluebirds are 18th in the Premier League going into Saturday's game against Bournemouth (17:30 GMT kick-off), the club's first home fixture since Sala went missing.

They are four points behind 17th-place Burnley.

"We have to come up with a formula to get points on the board. People will write us off and quite rightly so," added Warnock.

"This year I thought it would be a great accolade to stay in the division.

"It is not all about money. It is about getting a group of lads to believe in what they are doing and moving mountains again.

"We keep getting knocks and blows, but we keep bouncing back. If it isn't good enough, it won't be for the lack of trying."

Tributes left for Sala outside Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff were only able to add Reading's utility man, Leandro Bacuna, on transfer deadline day.

Warnock did consider signing a striker but says players were not keen to fill that role following Sala's disappearance.

"One or two of the strikers we were talking about didn't really want to come in on the circumstances. They didn't want to come in after what's happened."

Warnock says any tributes paid to Sala during Saturday's match will be done with the approval of his family.

"I don't know what is planned for Saturday," he said.

"It is whatever the families want really. Whatever the family of Emiliano want or think, I think we've got to adhere to."

Lenandro Bacuna joined Aston Villa from FC Groningen

Warnock says he was pleased to sign Reading midfielder Bacuna, adding that the Bluebirds' 2-1 midweek defeat at Arsenal helped him to focus on football again.

The 70-year old manager told the BBC on Monday he had thought about quitting his job "24 hours a day, seven days a week" since Sala disappeared.

"I think my heart was in it again this week. Bacuna is a player I really worked hard on, I was determined to get something like that over the line," he said.

"I think he will be a fan favourite here long after I have gone."