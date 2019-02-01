Paul Tisdale: Exeter boss Matt Taylor calls for fans to be respectful to former manager

Matt Taylor (right) spent four years as a player under Paul Tisdale, before being part of his coaching team for two years from 2016

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has called on supporters to be respectful towards Paul Tisdale as their former boss returns to St James Park for the first time since leaving the club.

Tisdale ended his 12-year tenure as City boss in the summer and became manager of Milton Keynes Dons.

Exeter fans voted to serve notice on Tisdale's contract in November 2016.

"He deserves full respect from everyone at this football club for what he's done for the club," Taylor said.

"He's a passionate bloke and really cared deeply about this club," he told BBC Sport.

"I hope it's another game where St James Park will be relatively full, and a good atmosphere and a positive atmosphere, but also a respectful atmosphere, I think that's vitally important.

"As a club I think we do things the right way, and I hope our fans are the same this weekend."

Paul Tisdale brought assistant manager Matt Oakley (right) along with goalkeeper coach Mel Gwinnett with him when he left Exeter City in the summer

Tisdale says he has mixed feelings about returning to the club he led to back-to-back promotions from the Conference to League One and four trips to Wembley.

His MK Dons side are three points and one place above Exeter in the League Two play-off spots.

Tisdale has not been back to his former home ground since Exeter beat Lincoln City in the play-off semi-final second leg in May, leaving after their defeat by Coventry City in the final at Wembley later that month.

"It's going to be a very interesting game in itself, where we are in the league and where they are," Tisdale told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"Having spent 12 years there it feels a bit surreal, but I'm looking forward to it.

"I want to win the game, but I'm looking forward to seeing people and revisiting somewhere that I spent and gave my life to for 12 years."