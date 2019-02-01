Brice Ntambwe: Macclesfield Town sign former Belgium Under-21 midfielder

Brice Ntambwe is Macclesfield's seventh signing under manager Sol Campbell.

Macclesfield Town have signed former Belgium Under-21 and Partick Thistle midfielder Brice Ntambwe on a deal until the end of the season.

The former Birmingham City trainee featured five times in the Scottish Championship this term for Partick before being released last month.

Ntambwe, who was born in Brussels, has played in Belgium's top flight with Lierse and Mons.

The 25-year-old failed to make a first-team appearance while at Birmingham.

However, his spell at Partick included taking part in a day with the British Army's Parachute Regiment, with team-mate Kris Doolan describing how it "took four SAS to put him down".

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.