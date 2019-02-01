Jonas Olsson: Wigan sign former West Brom defender

Jonas Olsson scored 14 goals in 261 games for Albion after signing from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in August 2008

Wigan Athletic have signed experienced former West Brom defender Jonas Olsson on a deal until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old ex-Sweden international is a free agent having left Djurgardens IF in November.

He was at the Baggies for almost nine years but returned to his homeland in March 2017.

"I am delighted to be back. I have been missing the UK a lot and I always feel more British than Swedish in a sense," Olsson told the club website.

"I have had a couple of good years back home but I am ready to be back. I am still enjoying the game, I feel very fit and I am ready to go."

