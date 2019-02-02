Women's FA Cup: Jenny Drury ready for Arsenal challenge

Jenny Drury's Crawley Wasps have a goal difference of +44 from their 10 league wins from 10 this term

As a paramedic used to working 12-hour shifts, Jenny Drury admits she "fell out of love with football" when a knee cartilage tear led to her taking nearly three years out of the game.

Having successfully recovered after surgery, given birth to a baby girl and then been encouraged to start playing again after a chance meeting with a former coach, the 28-year-old midfielder will find herself lining up against the full-time internationals of Arsenal on Sunday.

Drury and her team-mates at Crawley Wasps - one of the three lowest-ranked sides remaining in this year's Women's FA Cup - will take on the 14-times winners in the fourth round.

The Sussex club's squad all have day jobs on top of training - but how does Drury juggle saving lives, bringing up her two-year-old daughter and pushing for a title?

"Sometimes it defies me," she admits. "I don't know. You just manage it, somehow, because you have to.

"But it's good for my daughter to see me doing things other than just putting on my uniform and going to work, coming home at the end of the day, giving her a cuddle and putting her to bed.

"That's why playing football is so important, because I want her to see me out here enjoying doing something different.

"Any parent is in the same situation, where you've got to balance lots of things. This is just how I have to manage it.

"We train twice a week - one strength and conditioning session and one football session. With my shifts, I've chosen to go on a flexible contract so I don't miss out on training or matches.

"That comes with its own downfalls, like I don't get holiday pay and I don't get sick pay, so I miss out on those when they're needed - but it gives me the flexibility to play football and that's so important.

"I'm happy to make that sacrifice, for football, and my team-mates, who are all great friends."

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema has scored more goals in a WSL season (16 so far) than anyone else

Crawley, unbeaten in league fixtures since March 2017, are the runaway leaders of the fourth tier's South East region, with a 100% record so far this term.

On Sunday, the amateurs host Women's Super League title-chasing Arsenal, who have won the FA Cup more times than any other women's side.

"It's going to be a massive day for the club," said Drury. "It's huge, probably the biggest game most of us have played in our careers.

"I've tried not to look too much in to the calibre of their team because it's going to be a test regardless of who they actually put out on the field. They're three leagues above us.

"But the league is a big focus for us because we're pushing for promotion. We're trying to keep our feet on the ground at the moment."

Jenny Drury (left) has scored three goals from midfield so far in this campaign

However, it was not long ago when Drury's football career appeared over after a devastating injury that required surgery.

"I tore the cartilage in my knee, the meniscus cartilage," she explained.

"I had a year out before I even had surgery and then once I'd had surgery I had at least another 18 months out, nearly two years.

"It was really tough. But with hard work and determination you can get there in the end, and Crawley have been so supportive.

"It's been a long old journey but I'm enjoying my football now more than I ever have."

Crawley Wasps have not lost a league match since March 2017, winning their division last term

Yet, had it not been for a chance meeting Drury might not be anywhere near the Gunners on Sunday.

"I was just watching a lower-league game, where some of my friends play, and Dave Cole - the Crawley assistant coach - was at the same game.

"I knew him from when I played at Lewes previously. He told me to come along to training, see how I get on, no pressure. And it took off from there. I couldn't have done it without their support, they've been amazing.

"Before that, I kind of fell out of love with football. I pushed myself and ended up getting injured. But now I'm back at Crawley, I absolutely love playing my football.

"It's obviously difficult - having a two-year-old - managing childcare and that sort of thing, but I still get to training. I get there and I love it."

There are two other fourth-tier sides in action in the fourth round on Sunday, with AFC Wimbledon hosting in-form WSL club Bristol City, while Keynsham travel to another top-flight side, Reading.

Following Saturday and Sunday's ties, the draw for the fifth round will be broadcast live on the BBC News Channel during Sportsday from 18:30 GMT on Monday, 4 February.