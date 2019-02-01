Copa del Rey: Barcelona to play Real Madrid in two-legged semi-final

Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 5-1 in La Liga on 28 October

Holders Barcelona will face arch rivals Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

The first leg is at the Nou Camp on 6 February and the return on 27 February.

Barcelona are aiming to win the competition for a fifth successive year, while Real Madrid were the last winners before Barca's run of success.

Real Betis play Valencia in the other semi-final, with the final on 25 May at Betis' home ground, the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.

Friday's draw means Barcelona and Real will face each other three times in less than a month, as the pair also meet at the Bernabeu on 2 March in La Liga.

"There's nothing like it," said Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno. "We are talking about two teams with a lot of resources, with extraordinary players, and we always expect very tight games.

"We trust our players but obviously this is one of the greatest games in the world today."

Barcelona are top of La Liga, five points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid and 10 ahead of Real in third.

In the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, Barcelona overcame a two-goal first-leg deficit to beat Sevilla 6-3 on aggregate, before Real clinched a 7-3 aggregate victory over Girona.