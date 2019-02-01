European transfers: Balague, Laurens, Honigstein pick their ones to watch

It was a busy January transfer window across Europe - below our experts from BBC's Euro Podcast pick which new signings are ones to watch.

Leandro Paredes, 25, midfielder (£40m - Zenit to Paris St-Germain)

Leandro Paredes scored his first and only goal for Argentina so far on his senior international debut in the 6-0 win over Singapore in 2017

French football expert Julien Laurens

The back-story [of PSG's transfer policy] is fascinating because of the relationship between coach Thomas Tuchel and the club's sporting director Antero Henrique. They had disagreements in the summer over the profiles of players they wanted. It was the same in January, too - you thought this can't go on for much longer, one would have to leave and it wouldn't be Tuchel.

Tuchel was happy with Paredes - he wanted him. The Argentine is a versatile midfielder who started at number 10 at Boca Juniors, but then dropped deeper to an eight.

He's more like a Marco Verratti-type midfielder than a proper defensive midfielder like Everton's Idrissa Gueye, which was probably the sort of player they needed more.

Paredes had a wonderful time at Roma (2014-17), in more of a number six role, but he can also use his technical ability to break opposition lines with a pass.

Krzysztof Piatek, 23, forward (£30m - Genoa to AC Milan)

Krzysztof Piatek was cut from the final Poland's squad for the 2018 World Cup

European football expert Raphael Honigstein

Piatek is a fascinating player. It's been a little bit overlooked how good he really is, maybe because the attention on Serie A is not as intense as it used to be. We don't think of Milan making smart deals, but this could be the exception.

It's surprising to see, comparing his numbers to other strikers who are aged 23 years or younger, he turns up in the top five in the big leagues.

On his Milan debut he started in special fashion with two goals against Napoli to make everyone go "who is Gonzalo Higuain?"

Jean-Clair Todibo, 19, defender (fee unknown - Toulouse to Barcelona)

Jean-Clair Todibo (centre) was born in French Guiana

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague

I've only seen clips for him. He only played 10 games in Ligue 1 because in November Toulouse moved him aside for not renewing his contract.

He had agreed to go to Barcelona in the summer, but the Spanish champions managed, for about 350,000 euros (£306,684), to convince Toulouse to let him go now.

The talk was he would be in the Barcelona B side, but I heard from the club that he would be training with the first team.

They see him as 'a Raphael Varane' - strong, who can play from the back because he was a midfielder originally.

French football expert Julien Laurens

Two-and-a-half years ago he was playing under-17 football at grassroots level at a club in the north suburbs of Paris and now he's going to train with Lionel Messi and Luis Surarez.

He is someone who has never been to an academy - he many trials in many different countries. This is a story of perseverance.