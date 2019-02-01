Ibrahim Meite: Crawley Town sign forward following release by Cardiff City

Ibrahim Meite made two senior appearances for Cardiff City

Crawley Town have signed forward Ibrahim Meite on a deal until 2020 following his release by Premier League side Cardiff City.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan with the League Two club last season, scoring three times in 22 appearances.

"After a really tough day yesterday on deadline day, we are delighted to welcome Ibrahim back," director of football Selim Gaygusuz said.

"We know what kind of player he is and he's exactly what we need."

