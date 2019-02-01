Irish Premiership: Newry City v Glentoran match postponed
- From the section Irish Premiership
Friday night's scheduled Irish Premiership game between Newry City and Glentoran at the Showgrounds has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.
A pitch inspection was held on Friday afternoon.
The match had been rearranged after initially being postponed on 21 December because of a road traffic accident involving the match officials.
The fixture will now be played on Tuesday 5 February at 19:45 GMT, one of two league games that evening.
Dungannon Swifts will host Coleraine in the other rearranged top-flight fixture.
Eleventh-placed Newry lie in 11th spot, having lost their last six matches, while Glentoran are ninth in the table.