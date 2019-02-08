Championship
Derby15:00Hull
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Hull City

Ashley Cole
Ashley Cole has not played since featuring for Los Angeles Galaxy against Houston Dynamo on 28 October
Ashley Cole could make his Derby County debut after the former England left-back joined the Rams last month.

Fellow new face Andy King could also feature for the Rams, who face a defensive injury crisis with Richard Keogh and Fikayo Tomori their only fit centre-backs.

Liam Ridgewell could make his full debut for Hull after his transfer from Portland Timbers last month.

Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs are struggling to be fit in time.

Match facts

  • Derby are unbeaten in their last five league games against Hull (W4 D1), keeping four clean sheets in this run.
  • Hull have lost their last two away games at Derby in league competition, conceding nine goals without reply (0-4 in April 2016 and 0-5 in September 2017).
  • Derby County have won 47 points from 29 games this season - seven points fewer than they had at this stage in 2017-18 (54).
  • Hull City have lost just one of their last 12 Championship matches (W8 D3), losing 0-3 away at Blackburn.
  • Kamil Grosicki has had a hand in six goals in his last five Championship appearances for Hull (3 goals, 3 assists).
  • Derby's Harry Wilson has scored seven goals from outside the box in the Championship this season, two more than any other player.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich30169557391857
2Leeds30176750341657
3Sheff Utd30166850311954
4West Brom29148759382150
5Middlesbrough291311534221250
6Bristol City2913883729847
7Derby2913884035547
8Birmingham30101374536943
9Aston Villa30101375346743
10Hull30127114338543
11Blackburn30111094246-443
12Nottm Forest30101284235742
13Swansea30118114037341
14QPR29116123541-639
15Stoke30911103339-638
16Sheff Wed29108113445-1138
17Brentford29910104841737
18Preston30910114545037
19Wigan3095163145-1432
20Millwall2979133444-1030
21Rotherham30511142848-2026
22Reading30510153244-1225
23Bolton3058171945-2623
24Ipswich3039182351-2818
