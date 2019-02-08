Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic
Rotherham will be without forward Kyle Vassell (groin), but midfielder Ben Wiles is fit again after a calf injury.
Defender Sean Raggett (ankle) and midfielders Ryan Williams (hamstring) and Darren Potter (Achilles) are all back in training.
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson could be involved for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in November.
Forward Gavin Massey has recovered from a hamstring problem, while midfielder Nick Powell has overcome a calf issue.
Match facts
- Rotherham are winless in their last four league games against Wigan (D1 L3), failing to score in each of the last two.
- Wigan have won five of their last seven away games at Rotherham in league competition (D1 L1), netting 16 goals in total in this run.
- Rotherham have lost three of their past four home league games (W1), conceding two or more goals in each defeat.
- Wigan are looking to win consecutive league games for the first time since September.
- Rotherham have lost more points via goals conceded in the final 10 minutes of matches this term than any other Championship team (11).
- Rotherham's Marek Rodak has made more saves than any other Championship goalkeeper (99).