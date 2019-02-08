Championship
Rotherham15:00Wigan
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic

Josh Windass
Josh Windass has scored in Wigan's last two games to double his tally for the season
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:45 GMT

Rotherham will be without forward Kyle Vassell (groin), but midfielder Ben Wiles is fit again after a calf injury.

Defender Sean Raggett (ankle) and midfielders Ryan Williams (hamstring) and Darren Potter (Achilles) are all back in training.

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson could be involved for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in November.

Forward Gavin Massey has recovered from a hamstring problem, while midfielder Nick Powell has overcome a calf issue.

Match facts

  • Rotherham are winless in their last four league games against Wigan (D1 L3), failing to score in each of the last two.
  • Wigan have won five of their last seven away games at Rotherham in league competition (D1 L1), netting 16 goals in total in this run.
  • Rotherham have lost three of their past four home league games (W1), conceding two or more goals in each defeat.
  • Wigan are looking to win consecutive league games for the first time since September.
  • Rotherham have lost more points via goals conceded in the final 10 minutes of matches this term than any other Championship team (11).
  • Rotherham's Marek Rodak has made more saves than any other Championship goalkeeper (99).

Saturday 9th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich30169557391857
2Leeds30176750341657
3Sheff Utd30166850311954
4West Brom29148759382150
5Middlesbrough291311534221250
6Bristol City2913883729847
7Derby2913884035547
8Birmingham30101374536943
9Aston Villa30101375346743
10Hull30127114338543
11Blackburn30111094246-443
12Nottm Forest30101284235742
13Swansea30118114037341
14QPR29116123541-639
15Stoke30911103339-638
16Sheff Wed29108113445-1138
17Brentford29910104841737
18Preston30910114545037
19Wigan3095163145-1432
20Millwall2979133444-1030
21Rotherham30511142848-2026
22Reading30510153244-1225
23Bolton3058171945-2623
24Ipswich3039182351-2818
