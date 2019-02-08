Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic

From the section

Josh Windass has scored in Wigan's last two games to double his tally for the season

Rotherham will be without forward Kyle Vassell (groin), but midfielder Ben Wiles is fit again after a calf injury.

Defender Sean Raggett (ankle) and midfielders Ryan Williams (hamstring) and Darren Potter (Achilles) are all back in training.

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson could be involved for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in November.

Forward Gavin Massey has recovered from a hamstring problem, while midfielder Nick Powell has overcome a calf issue.

Match facts