Middlesbrough v Leeds United

Patrick Bamford, who joined Leeds from Middlesbrough in the summer, scored in last Saturday's defeat by Norwich

Middlesbrough strikers Jordan Hugill and Britt Assombalonga are both doubts after going off in the FA Cup defeat by Newport in midweek.

Darren Randolph, Mo Besic, Ryan Shotton and John Obi Mikel were rested for that game and are likely to come back in.

Leeds will check on midfielders Pablo Hernandez (groin), Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich (both knee).

Striker Patrick Bamford is set for his first league start for the club after returning from a knee injury.

