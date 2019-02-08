Middlesbrough v Leeds United
Middlesbrough strikers Jordan Hugill and Britt Assombalonga are both doubts after going off in the FA Cup defeat by Newport in midweek.
Darren Randolph, Mo Besic, Ryan Shotton and John Obi Mikel were rested for that game and are likely to come back in.
Leeds will check on midfielders Pablo Hernandez (groin), Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich (both knee).
Striker Patrick Bamford is set for his first league start for the club after returning from a knee injury.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have only lost one of their last five Championship games against Leeds (W2 D2), keeping a clean sheet in four of these meetings.
- Leeds have lost both of their last two league trips to the Riverside (both 0-3), their worst losing run away at Middlesbrough in the league since they lost five in a row between September 1976 and August 1980.
- Only Bolton Wanderers (13) have conceded more Championship goals in 2019 than Leeds United (10).
- This fixture last season was won 3-0 by Middlesbrough, with Patrick Bamford - now playing for Leeds - scoring a hat-trick for Tony Pulis' side.
- Each of Britt Assombalonga's last four Championship goals have been as a substitute - he has scored more substitute goals than any other Championship player this season (five goals).
- Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has found the net with both of his shots on target in the Championship this season.