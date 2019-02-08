Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion

Sam Vokes missed a penalty on his Stoke debut at Hull last Saturday

Stoke City may include Tom Ince and Benik Afobe for the Midlands derby visit of West Bromwich Albion.

Both could return after coming off the bench in the 2-0 defeat at Hull.

Albion loan trio Jacob Murphy, Stefan Johansen and Jefferson Montero are all available after being ineligible for the FA Cup fourth-round replay at home to Brighton on Tuesday.

Baggies boss Darren Moore made seven changes in midweek and is expected to make a similar number in the Potteries.

Matt Phillips misses a seventh successive game with an ankle injury, while fellow midfielder James Morrison, who has been sidelined for five games, is doubtful with his own ankle problem.

Albion start the day 12 points better off than Stoke, whose only victory since new boss Nathan Jones came in on 9 January was against then leaders Leeds.

Match facts