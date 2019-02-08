Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Yohan Benalouane was sent off against Birmingham, his third appearance for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are without suspended duo Yohan Benalouane and Jack Colback.

But Benalouane's fellow defender Tendayi Darikwa is available after completing a three-match ban.

Brentford have injury concerns over left wing-back Rico Henry, but are otherwise likely to revert to the team that beat Blackburn 5-2 last Saturday.

Henry is set to be replaced by Moses Odubajo, who started as the Bees made changes for the midweek FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Barnet.

Ollie Watkins, who scored his first Championship goals since 8 December in the victory over Blackburn, has three goals in two games having also scored against Barnet.

Match facts