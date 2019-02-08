Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City
QPR striker Tomer Hemed is vying for a starting place against Birmingham City after recovering from a hernia.
The Israel international came on late in the midweek FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Portsmouth, but Geoff Cameron and Angel Rangel are unlikely to feature as they recover from injury.
City could have David Davis available for the first time this season after breaking his ankle in pre-season.
Kristian Pedersen is back after a ban but Mark Roberts is out injured.
Match facts
- QPR have only lost one of their last 10 league games against Birmingham (W7 D2), going unbeaten in each of the last six (W4 D2).
- Birmingham last won away at QPR in league competition in September 2006, drawing one and losing four of their five such visits since.
- QPR are winless in their last five league games (D2 L3), losing the last three. They last lost four in a row back in August 2018 (5).
- Birmingham have lost just one of their last six away Championship matches (W2 D3), losing 1-3 at Norwich City.
- No Championship player has committed more fouls this season than QPR's Massimo Luongo (64), this despite the Australian missing the whole of January while at the Asian Cup.
- Birmingham City's Lukas Jutkiewicz and Jota have combined to created 29 chances for one another in the Championship this season - more than any other duo.