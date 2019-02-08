Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City

Birmingham City midfielder David Davis could feature for the first time this season - his last away game was at QPR in April

QPR striker Tomer Hemed is vying for a starting place against Birmingham City after recovering from a hernia.

The Israel international came on late in the midweek FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Portsmouth, but Geoff Cameron and Angel Rangel are unlikely to feature as they recover from injury.

City could have David Davis available for the first time this season after breaking his ankle in pre-season.

Kristian Pedersen is back after a ban but Mark Roberts is out injured.

