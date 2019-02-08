Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Marko Arnautovic has recovered from a foot injury suffered against Wolves at the end of last month

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace have no new reported injury problems ahead of the visit of their London neighbours.

Wilfried Zaha is available as he ponders whether to appeal against an additional one-game ban.

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has recovered from the foot injury that ruled him out of Monday's draw with Liverpool.

Samir Nasri, who has missed the Hammers' last two games with a calf injury, is not yet ready to return.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Selhurst Park is the worst venue for goals this season in the Premier League but this London derby usually delivers.

Most recently two months ago, when West Ham came from behind to win a five-goal thriller during their best spell of the campaign.

They've slumped since, although they were much improved against Liverpool and it will be fascinating to see if fit-again Marko Arnautovic gets a recall.

Wilfried Zaha will surely return for Palace after his initial one-game ban as the Eagles look to fly further away from the relegation zone by recording back-to-back wins for only the second time this season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "I think that Crystal Palace has a very good squad, not only a team. They have important players in attack and they have a manager who knows all about football.

"Roy Hodgson is more experienced than me and, of course, I think he is an example for every manager who wants to continue working with the same intensity and same desire."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace have won their past two home games in the league and FA Cup but their results at Selhurst Park have been iffy this season, and I think a draw is the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are unbeaten in seven league meetings (W4, D3).

Palace are without a win in their last four home games against West Ham (D1, L3).

Crystal Palace

Palace are aiming to win back-to-back league matches for only the second time this season.

They have won just three league games at Selhurst Park in 2018-19, and have earned more points and victories on the road.

The Eagles have kept nine clean sheets this season - only the current top four have more.

There have been just 19 league goals at Selhurst Park this season, at least six fewer than at any other stadium.

Luka Milivojevic has scored 15 penalties in the Premier League since February 2017. No other team has scored more than 10 in total in that time.

West Ham United