Liverpool v Bournemouth

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could play for the first time since injuring his ankle four weeks ago

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all returned to training after injuries and could be involved against Bournemouth.

Dejan Lovren is not yet ready to play.

Bournemouth remain without injured pair Callum Wilson and David Brooks, while Jefferson Lerma's ankle problem will be assessed.

Dominic Solanke is likely to start against his previous club, but loanee Nathaniel Clyne is ineligible.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: The race is on and it's one that the neutral can sit back and enjoy. After one significant result this week on Merseyside, Anfield expects another.

For the first time in almost two months, Liverpool begin the weekend without being on top of the league. As the analysis of the current mood continues, it is worth remembering that Jurgen Klopp's team have taken 23 points from the last 30 available. Manchester City have recorded 18 in that time.

A team on a run of 33 league games unbeaten at home will look at this as a favourable fixture, given Bournemouth's seven straight away defeats.

Eddie Howe has questioned his team's mentality, although it will be Liverpool's under far greater scrutiny in this one.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "It's getting exciting now. The only chance to improve our position, even though it is a good position, is by winning football games.

"I know that with each fibre of our bodies we will be ready to fight for everything.

"The only thing I want to say after the season is we gave our everything."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It seems a long time ago from our first ever Premier League away game at Anfield.

"We have had some great games with Liverpool. The recent games have been tough, though. We need to be more competitive."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool's biggest problem at the moment is that they are a bit thin on the ground, numbers-wise, especially at the back.

But the Reds are at home and playing a Bournemouth team that are not good defensively.

I am not sure what kind of performance we will see from Eddie Howe's team, but I would still back Liverpool to win comfortably.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v A Private War stars Paul Conroy and Jamie Dornan

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten against Bournemouth at Anfield, registering five wins and a draw in all competitions.

Bournemouth's solitary victory in 14 attempts against Liverpool was a 4-3 Premier League triumph at home in December 2016.

Liverpool

Liverpool are on a club Premier League record run of 33 consecutive home matches without defeat. They have won eight of their past nine league games at Anfield.

Their tally of 62 points is the second highest in the club's history after 25 games of a season. They had 63 points at this stage in 1987-88.

The Reds could score first and fail to win in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time.

Liverpool have dropped seven points in their last five league fixtures, having only let slip six points in their opening 20 matches this season.

Mohamed Salah has scored five goals in three league appearances against Bournemouth, including a hat-trick in this season's reverse fixture.

The Egyptian has scored 48 times in 61 Premier League games for Liverpool - the record for fewest appearances to reach 50 goals for a single club is 66 by Alan Shearer at Blackburn Rovers.

Sadio Mane could score in four consecutive Premier League matches in a single season for the first time.

Bournemouth