Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Burnley are unbeaten in the six Premier League games Tom Heaton has played in this season

TEAM NEWS

Brighton will assess Dale Stephens, who was a late withdrawal against Watford because of a hip problem.

Striker Florin Andone has been charged with violent conduct after appearing to elbow an opponent in midweek, leaving him at risk of a three-match ban.

Winger Jose Izquierdo has returned to training following a knee problem but is unlikely to be involved.

Burnley midfielder Steven Defour is again set to miss out because of a calf injury.

Full-back Matt Lowton will have a fitness test after recovering from a cracked toe bone.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Wednesday's FA Cup win at West Brom provided a much-needed boost for Brighton, who have yet to win in the league since the turn of the year.

They're on a disappointing run of one win in 10 league matches. Last Saturday they came up against an in-form Ben Foster and had to settle for a goalless draw against Watford.

This week brings another in-form goalkeeper to the south coast, with Tom Heaton impressive for Burnley of late.

The Clarets have picked up markedly and are unbeaten in six matches since his return to the first team, their best league run for 10 months.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "I'm expecting a tight game... the levels of the two clubs and the two teams have been relatively similar over the last seasons.

"They, of course, had an outstanding season last season and [that is] testament to them, certainly with the budgets and what they have as regards the squad and the amount of players in the squad."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "The last run of six league games has shown a more consistent level of our identity, with performances and points.

"The nature of what we've been known for - of going all the way down the line for games with our last breath - was paid back [and] I've been pleased with that.

"Individually and collectively, there's been some really good performances."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It has got the makings of a tight game, because I don't think either side will give very much away, but Burnley are in better form so I would back them to edge it.

Prediction: 0-1

Lawro's full predictions v A Private War stars Paul Conroy and Jamie Dornan

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides in the top flight. Burnley are unbeaten in the previous three (W1, D2).

Brighton are winless in their last six games against the Clarets, although five of those matches were draws - a sequence which ended with Burnley's 1-0 win at Turf Moor earlier this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won just one of their past 10 Premier League games, drawing three and losing six, and are winless in their five top-flight matches in 2019 (D2, L3).

They could fail to score in three consecutive top-flight home matches for the first time in their history.

The Seagulls have never lost a Premier League game in February (W2, D2). The only other team to remain unbeaten in a single month in the division are Blackpool, who avoided defeat in both of their games in December 2010 (with three further matches postponed because of a frozen pitch).

Brighton's three home league defeats this season have all come against sides who begin the weekend in the top four: Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Glenn Murray is one short of 100 league goals for Brighton across two spells at the club.

Burnley