Watford v Everton

Former Watford forward Richarlison dropped out of Everton's starting line-up in the midweek defeat by Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Watford are hopeful Abdoulaye Doucoure will be available after missing the last four games with a knee problem.

Kiko Femenia should also be fit following a hamstring injury, but Roberto Pereyra, Isaac Success and Sebastian Prodl remain sidelined.

Everton are again without injured pair Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka.

Yerry Mina is doubtful with a foot problem that is being monitored, while Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson will hope to earn recalls.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Already in the spotlight following Everton's flaky form, Marco Silva will be well and truly centre stage on his first return to Vicarage Road since his acrimonious exit from Watford 13 months ago, which the two clubs are said to still be in dispute about.

Some Watford fans took inflatable snakes to the game at Goodison Park in December, but Troy Deeney has urged them to leave Silva alone this time around and let the players, ahem, "take care of things".

Deeney and co certainly have the tools to deliver yet more blows from dead-balls for the Toffees, whose set-piece struggles continue.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia on Marco Silva's return to Vicarage Road: "It is nothing different than other games.

"We are concentrated on the game, I am concentrated on the game and when we prepare the games we are not thinking abut the coaches.

"I think they [Watford's players] have the motivation in all the games, not in this [one] especially."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know the Toffees put in a spirited performance in midweek against Manchester City but this is a tough game for them. Watford are inconsistent, but they are also a dangerous attacking team.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have won their last two home games against Everton - they've never won three consecutive Premier League home matches against a particular opponent.

Everton have lost just two of the 11 Premier League meetings (W6, D3).

The Toffees have won five top-flight games at Watford - only Liverpool and Manchester United (seven wins each) have better records away to the Hornets.

Watford

Watford won six of their opening 10 Premier League fixtures but have since managed only three victories in 15 games (D6, L6).

Their solitary win in the past seven league matches came at Crystal Palace.

Two of the Hornets' last three Premier League games have finished 0-0 - as many goalless draws as in their previous 57 matches in the competition.

After winning their first three home league games this season, Watford have taken just eight points from their subsequent nine matches at Vicarage Road (W2, D2, L5).

Everton